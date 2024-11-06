Many households in Binh Dinh isolated due to downpour-triggered waterlogging

From last night to this morning, the Central province of Binh Dinh experienced intense spells of rainfall up to 70 mm.

Several areas in the Central province of Binh Dinh suffer from downpour-triggered waterlogging.

Several mountainous areas recorded heavy rainfall of above 100 mm, resulting in inundation and landslides.

The water level at Nuoc Luong River has risen, overflowing Nuoc Luong Bridge connecting the two hamlets O6 and T6 in Dak Mang Commune, Hoai An District.

Rising water levels have disrupted traffic and isolating approximately 140 households in the commune.

As reported by local authorities, heavy rains in the upstream Dak Mang Commune have created significant water pressure, causing flooding in many low-lying areas, as well as bridges and roads.

As of this morning, local authorities along with a working team were present at the site to coordinate with police forces and militia on duty at hazardous areas to timely support people.

Some photos captured in flooded localities in the Central province of Binh Dinh:

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong