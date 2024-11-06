Weather

Tropical storm churns near East Sea

A tropical storm is anticipated to enter the East Sea on November 8, becoming the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season.

Storm Yinxing is approaching the waters off the Philippines, as seen in a satellite image at 11:22 a.m. on November 6.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning on November 6 afternoon about a newly formed storm near the East Sea, internationally named Yinxing.

At 10 a.m. on November 6, the tropical storm was located at approximately 18.2 degrees north latitude and 124.8 degrees east longitude, over the northeastern waters of Luzon Island (the Philippines), with an intensity of 134-149 kilometers per hour, gusting to 184- 201 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast that in the next 24 hours, the storm will move in west-northwest and is likely to enter the East Sea on November 8-11, becoming the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season, with its unchanged intensity.

As soon as the tropical storm enters the East Sea, it will move westward, heading towards the Paracel Islands, as indicated by a representative of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

