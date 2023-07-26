Storm Dokuri-force wind gusts over 201 kilometers per hour

Storm Doksuri was reportedly on the northern waters of Luzon Island, the Philippines with hurricane-force winds of up to 201 kilometers an hour this morning.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the tropical storm might become stronger and slam the northwest in the next 24-48 hours.

By 7 a.m. on July 28, Dokuri is forecast to be located at around 24.2 degrees north latitude and 117.3 degrees east longitude with maximum winds of level 13 near the center.

Within 48- 72 hours later, the storm may turn north-northwest at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour and then it will tend to downgrade.

At that time, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience moderate and heavy rains and the potential of lightning, whirlwinds and flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Hanoi and localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue will continue to suffer from extremely scorching temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.