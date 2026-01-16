Spring voluntary blood donation movement collects over 1,000 units of blood

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation held a review of voluntary blood donation activities in 2025 and launched the Lunar New Year 2026 voluntary blood donation campaign on January 16.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (2nd, R) expresses her thanks to blood donors. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Lunar New Year 2026 voluntary blood donation movement collected more than 1,000 units of blood.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and standing deputy head of the city’s Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, said the city’s voluntary blood donation movement has developed over more than 30 years, helping to meet the demand for blood for emergency care and treatment at hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding region.

The volume of safe blood collected each year has consistently exceeded that of the previous year. From 1994 to 2025, the city mobilized and received more than 4.5 million units of blood.

In 2025 alone, more than 387,670 units were collected, reaching 101.17 percent of the annual target. This supply met the demand for emergency care and treatment at more than 160 hospitals across the city and also supported several provinces in the Mekong Delta region. Of the total, 98.87 percent qualified as safe blood, while large-volume blood bags of 350–450 milliliters accounted for over 99.59 percent, well above the national average of 60 percent.

Mr. Tran Van Tuan, hoped that in 2026, relevant agencies would step up measures to meet the target of 403,000 units of blood assigned by the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation. For the Lunar New Year 2026 voluntary blood donation campaign scheduled to run from January 15 to March 15, the city expects to mobilize and collect more than 70,000 units of blood.

On the occasion, 40 individuals who have made outstanding multiple blood donations were honored with Certificates of Merit awarded by the Prime Minister.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (L), Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presents flowers in appreciation of frequent blood donors. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, takes part in a blood donation drive on January 16. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R), and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (L) congratulate individuals awarded Certificates of Merit by the Prime Minister. (Photo: SGGP)

Individuals honored with Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister (Photo: SGGP)

Participants in the blood donation drive on January 16. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh