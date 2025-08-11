Special art program marking August Revolution, National Day presented in Hanoi

The event, themed “The Homeland in Our Hearts,” was co-organized by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the capital city of Hanoi.
The event was attended by Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Do Van Chien, who also serves as President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, along with several incumbent and former members of the Party Central Committee.
Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, emphasized that the program was far more than a musical performance. It was a symphony of patriotism, an artistic fusion of music, stagecraft, and multimedia expression deeply rooted in history while resonating with the spirit of the times and collective national sentiment.
The program revived heroic chapters of Vietnam’s history, honored the sacrifices of previous generations, and conveyed a powerful message of national pride, unity, and the enduring aspiration for progress in the new era.
The program also welcomed the presence of officers from the Vietnam People’s Army who took part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War.