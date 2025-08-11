Culture/art

Special art program marking August Revolution, National Day presented in Hanoi

A special art program celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025) was held at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on August 10.

31.jpg
The program welcomes the presence of officers from the Vietnam People’s Army who took part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War.

The event, themed “The Homeland in Our Hearts,” was co-organized by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the capital city of Hanoi.

The event was attended by Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Do Van Chien, who also serves as President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, along with several incumbent and former members of the Party Central Committee.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, emphasized that the program was far more than a musical performance. It was a symphony of patriotism, an artistic fusion of music, stagecraft, and multimedia expression deeply rooted in history while resonating with the spirit of the times and collective national sentiment.

The program revived heroic chapters of Vietnam’s history, honored the sacrifices of previous generations, and conveyed a powerful message of national pride, unity, and the enduring aspiration for progress in the new era.

32.jpg
68 Vietnamese soldiers who took part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War
33.jpg
These exemplary servicemen are members of Military Officer Training School No. 1
34.jpg
35.jpg
36.jpg
37.jpg
38.jpg
The event attracts more than 50,000 audiences.
39.jpg
40.jpg
The program also pays tribute to outstanding athletes who have brought pride and glory to Vietnam in recent years.
41.jpg
42.jpg
43.jpg
44.jpg
45.jpg
46.jpg
The program recreates the iconic image of Vietnamese soldiers hauling artillery through rugged terrain during the historic Dien Bien Phu Campaign.
47.jpg
48.jpg
49.jpg
50.jpg
By Do Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh

