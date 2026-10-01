Ho Chi Minh City, southern Vietnam brace for more evening downpours

Ho Chi Minh City and other southern provinces are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms on October 1-2, with authorities warning of lightning, tornadoes, and strong wind gusts, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to see more heavy rain in the late afternoon and evening.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, an upper-level easterly wind disturbance will persist over southern Vietnam during the first two days of October. As a result, Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon through the evening and night, with locally heavy rain accompanied by lightning.

Some coastal areas in southern Vietnam may also see morning showers on October 1.

Residents are advised to stay alert for thunderstorms, lightning, tornadoes, and strong wind gusts, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center said northern and central Vietnam would remain hot on October 1, with temperatures generally ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Temperatures in Hanoi, the northern plains, and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue are forecast to reach 34-36 degrees Celsius, with some locations topping 36 degrees Celsius. Hot and humid conditions are expected, with little chance of rain.

The heat is attributed to a cold air mass lingering in the north, while hot air from the west continues to influence northern and central Vietnam.

Hot weather pushed temperatures in Hanoi above 36 degrees Celsius at noon on September 30. From October 1, the heat is forecast to ease, but hot and humid conditions will persist.

Meteorologists forecast thunderstorms to gradually increase in parts of the northern mountainous region, including Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, and Cao Bang, from the night of October 1 through October 3.

From the night of October 3, additional cold air is expected to move southward, bringing a marked increase in rainfall across northern Vietnam. Widespread thunderstorms are possible on October 4-5, while nighttime temperatures could fall to 19-22 degrees Celsius.

In central Vietnam, rain is expected from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh from October 4-6. Rainfall in northern Vietnam could spread southward to Quang Tri, Da Nang, and possibly Quang Ngai on October 5-6.

From October 7-10, the rain is forecast to gradually shift farther south toward Khanh Hoa and eastern Lam Dong Province.

Rainfall is expected to ease across the Central Highlands during the first days of October, while western Lam Dong and southern Vietnam will continue to experience scattered thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan