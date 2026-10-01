Heavy rainfall likely to concentrate in Central region in October

Cold air masses are expected to remain active, potentially affecting Northern and Central regions throughout October. Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to be concentrated primarily in the Central area.

A typhoon making landfall in Hai Phong City in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of October 1, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released its weather outlook for October 2026.

Accordingly, average temperatures across the country are projected to be generally 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than multi-year averages, with some areas recording even higher increases.

Total rainfall in the mountainous areas of the Northern region is forecast to be 5 percent to 20 percent higher than the multi-year average. Meanwhile, the rest of the Northern region and the area from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri provinces will see rainfall 20 percent to 40 percent below average.

In the South Central Coast, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region, total rainfall is expected to be 5 percent to 20 percent below multi-year averages.

During October, the number of storms and tropical depressions active in the East Sea may be lower than the multi-year average. However, the possibility of storms or tropical depressions hitting the Vietnamese mainland cannot be ruled out.

According to multi-year statistical data, October typically sees around two storms or tropical depressions in the East Sea, with an average of 0.8 making landfall in Vietnam.

Meteorological authorities forecast that widespread heavy rain events are likely to occur, concentrating mainly in the Central area. Cold air masses will remain active and could affect both Northern and Central regions.

The intertropical convergence zone, combined with upper-level wind convergence, the Southwest monsoon, and cold air surges, may trigger extended periods of widespread rainfall.

September records over 700 mm of rain in multiple central regions According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the East Sea recorded one storm and one tropical depression in September. Northern and Central regions each experienced three major spells of widespread heavy rain. From September 9 to 26, total rainfall in central Vietnam generally ranged between 300mm and 700mm, with several areas exceeding 700mm. Specifically, A Luoi recorded 1,113 mm, Tinh Gia logged 958 mm, and Vinh reached 938 mm. The average temperature in September across most of the country was 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above multi-year averages. Northern and Central Vietnam experienced two heatwaves, with peak temperatures commonly reaching 35 to 38 degrees Celsius and exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh