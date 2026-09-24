Weather

Mid-Autumn Festival: Hanoi gets sunny spells, Ho Chi Minh City faces heavy rain

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Hanoi will enjoy relatively favorable weather, while Ho Chi Minh City and southern Vietnam face continued heavy rain during the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

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Heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City on September 23 flooded 9A Street in the Trung Son residential area, Binh Hung Commune.

Weather conditions are expected to be relatively favorable in Hanoi during the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival, while Ho Chi Minh City and southern Vietnam will continue to see moderate to heavy rain, with isolated areas facing torrential downpours, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Hanoi will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and at night on September 24. Temperatures are forecast to reach 30-32 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to improve on September 25, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms in some parts of Hanoi and generally light sunshine in other areas. The city's highest temperatures will rise to 31-33 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Ho Chi Minh City and southern Vietnam will remain under a widespread rain pattern. Meteorologists said the region would continue to experience rain on September 24, with moderate to heavy downpours likely to recur, particularly around midday, in the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall is expected to ease in southern Vietnam on September 25 compared with previous days, but the wet spell will not have ended. Ho Chi Minh City could still see moderate to heavy rain, with isolated areas receiving torrential downpours. Temperatures are forecast at around 27-29 degrees Celsius.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center said the intertropical convergence zone would remain over southern Vietnam from September 24 to 25, while a low-pressure area moves westward. The conditions will keep rain widespread across the region, although the intensity of heavy rainfall is expected to gradually decline from September 23 levels.

Weather conditions will also remain unsettled in parts of central Vietnam during the festival. From Ha Tinh Province to Hue City, heavy to pouring rain and scattered thunderstorms are forecast on September 24 and 25, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. Rain will persist into the night of September 25, although it is expected to ease to moderate levels.

Along the South Central Coast, northern areas will see heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms on September 24, while moderate to heavy rain is forecast in the south. Rain will continue from the night of September 24 through September 25, but its intensity is expected to gradually weaken.

The Central Highlands will also see rain on September 24, ranging from light to moderate. Lam Dong Province could experience moderate to heavy rain, with isolated areas facing torrential downpours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on September 25, with isolated heavy rain possible.

From September 26, rainfall in southern Vietnam is expected to gradually decline in both coverage and intensity. However, localized showers and thunderstorms could still occur, particularly around midday and in the afternoon.

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By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

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