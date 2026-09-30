Heavy rain causes localized flooding, traffic congestion in Ho Chi Minh City

Prolonged heavy rain since midnight on September 30 caused localized flooding on several roads across Ho Chi Minh City, disrupting traffic and inundating some crop-growing areas in Binh Loi Commune this morning.

Heavy rain caused localized flooding on Nguyen Anh Thu Street at the intersection with Song Hanh Street in Ba Diem Commune on September 30.

At the intersection of Nguyen Anh Thu and Song Hanh streets in Ba Diem Commune, torrential rain sent water levels rising above half the height of vehicle wheels at times, making travel difficult and leaving some vehicles stalled.

Vehicles crawled along the frontage road, which runs parallel to Hanoi Highway.

Traffic came to a standstill on the frontage road, which runs parallel to Hanoi Highway, amid heavy rain.

Water also accumulated on R12 Street leading to Ba Son Bridge during the morning rush hour, causing prolonged congestion on Mai Chi Tho Street, Hanoi Highway, and Nguyen Van Linh Street.

On Nguyen Van Linh Street, traffic backed up for about 1.2 kilometers from the Pham Hung intersection toward Ong Lon Bridge. Motorists took 20 to 30 minutes to traverse the stretch, compared with about 10 minutes under normal conditions. Water was 30 to 40 centimeters deep in some areas beneath the bridge.

Heavy rain during the morning rush hour made travel difficult on Mai Chi Tho Street.

Many motorcyclists ride onto the roadside on Mai Chi Tho Street.

In Binh Loi Commune, heavy rain flooded several crop-growing areas. Ms. Nguyen Thi Liem, Chairwoman of the Binh Loi People's Committee, told SGGP that local authorities had implemented measures to mitigate flooding.

The commune has carried out road maintenance and repairs to improve traffic safety and prevent flooding caused by rising tides on several routes, including Tran Van Giau, the left bank of Kenh Rau Ram, and Vuon Thom (the section from Kenh Xa Tinh Bridge to Ba Buu Canal).

Officials have also conducted regular inspections to assess the effectiveness of pumps installed at drainage culverts and the water discharge capacity of local canals.

The commune is proposing upgrades to several roads to strengthen flood prevention and improve traffic safety, authorities said.

Hundreds of vehicles struggled to move along Hanoi Highway.

Traffic backed up for a long distance on the frontage road, which runs parallel to Hanoi Highway.

Trucks and container vehicles struggle to navigate Hanoi Highway.

R12 Street leading to Ba Son Bridge is partially flooded after heavy rain on the morning of September 30.

Vehicles struggled to pass through the flooded section of R12 Street.

Vehicles lined up as they made their way through the flooded section.

Hundreds of cars crawl along Mai Chi Tho Street during the morning rush hour.

Nguyen Van Linh Street was similarly congested.

Hundreds of vehicles were caught in prolonged congestion on Nguyen Van Linh Street.

Vehicles struggled to navigate the flooded section of the frontage road along National Highway 22.

By Nguyen Tan, Kien Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan