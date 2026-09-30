Heavy rain causes localized flooding, traffic congestion in Ho Chi Minh City

At the intersection of Nguyen Anh Thu and Song Hanh streets in Ba Diem Commune, torrential rain sent water levels rising above half the height of vehicle wheels at times, making travel difficult and leaving some vehicles stalled.
Water also accumulated on R12 Street leading to Ba Son Bridge during the morning rush hour, causing prolonged congestion on Mai Chi Tho Street, Hanoi Highway, and Nguyen Van Linh Street.
On Nguyen Van Linh Street, traffic backed up for about 1.2 kilometers from the Pham Hung intersection toward Ong Lon Bridge. Motorists took 20 to 30 minutes to traverse the stretch, compared with about 10 minutes under normal conditions. Water was 30 to 40 centimeters deep in some areas beneath the bridge.
In Binh Loi Commune, heavy rain flooded several crop-growing areas. Ms. Nguyen Thi Liem, Chairwoman of the Binh Loi People's Committee, told SGGP that local authorities had implemented measures to mitigate flooding.
The commune has carried out road maintenance and repairs to improve traffic safety and prevent flooding caused by rising tides on several routes, including Tran Van Giau, the left bank of Kenh Rau Ram, and Vuon Thom (the section from Kenh Xa Tinh Bridge to Ba Buu Canal).
Officials have also conducted regular inspections to assess the effectiveness of pumps installed at drainage culverts and the water discharge capacity of local canals.
The commune is proposing upgrades to several roads to strengthen flood prevention and improve traffic safety, authorities said.