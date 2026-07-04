Weather

Tropical storm Maysak nears Quang Ninh, heavy rain to lash northeast

SGGP

Tropical storm Maysak was approaching Quang Ninh on Friday afternoon, with forecasters warning of torrential rain, strong winds and a high risk of flash floods and landslides across northeastern Vietnam through July 5.

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Border guard units along the coast of Quang Ninh Province assist boats in seeking refuge as typhoon No. 1 approaches. Photo: Quang Ninh Border Guard

Director Mai Van Khiem of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on the afternoon of July 4 that tropical storm Maysak, the first storm this year, was approaching the northern part of Quang Ninh Province. Very heavy rain is expected across northeastern Vietnam from Friday night through the morning of July 5.

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According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm continued moving toward the Quang Ninh coast on Friday afternoon. The weather agency warned that from the afternoon until about 11 p.m. on July 4, coastal areas of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Hung Yen would be directly affected by the storm's circulation. Northeastern Vietnam is expected to experience very heavy rain through July 5, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and flooding.

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The Military Command of Hong Gai Ward, Quang Ninh Province, inspects areas at risk from storms and heavy rain on the morning of July 4. Photo: Doan Luan

At 2 p.m. on July 4, the storm's center was about 90 km southeast of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh Province.

Under the storm's influence, Bach Long Vi Special Zone recorded sustained winds of Force 9 with gusts of Force 10. Co To Special Zone experienced Force 8 winds with gusts of Force 9 and waves reaching 2.25 meters, while Cua Ong in Quang Ninh recorded Force 8 winds with gusts of Force 9.

Forecasters said the strongest winds are expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4, when the storm's center is forecast to move inland over Quang Ninh Province. Coastal areas are expected to experience Force 6-7 winds, increasing to Force 8 near the storm's center, with gusts of Force 9-10.

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Vessels in Quang Ninh Province return to port to seek shelter from the storm, morning of July 4. Photo: Hai Yen

From the afternoon and night of July 4 through the end of July 5, northeastern Vietnam is forecast to receive 150-250 mm of rain, with isolated areas exceeding 450 mm.

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A delegation from the Quang Ninh Civil Defense Steering Committee inspects storm preparedness for storm No. 1, morning of July 4. Photo: Contributor

Mountainous and midland areas in the Northern region face a high risk of flash floods, landslides and flooding over the next one to two days.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting urged local authorities and residents to closely monitor the storm's development and strictly follow official evacuation and safety instructions.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

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National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting flash floods landslides Tropical storm Maysak

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