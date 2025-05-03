Southern region enters early rainy season

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that scattered showers and thunderstorms occurred on May 2 in various areas in the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

Illustrative photo

Moderate rains have primarily occurred in the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta, while the Southeastern region has experienced showers.

Forecasts indicate that through the end of May 3, the southern parts of the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to experience localized scattered rain, with rainfall ranging between 15mm and 60mm.

These show signs of the early rainy season over the Southern region, which is often from May to October.

The meteorological agency has alerted risks of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Residents are recommended to monitor weather updates to proactively respond to weather changes.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong