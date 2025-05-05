Southern, Central Highlands regions forecast to see thunderstorm evenings

The weather pattern across the country is quite hot and sunny on May 5, even with intense heat in several areas, excluding the Southern and the Central Highlands regions.

It is forecast that the two regions have an 87-percent chance of localized thunderstorms at dusk.

According to the United States weather forecast company AccuWeather, the highest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi may reach 36 degrees Celsius, with intense sunshine and a very high UV index.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also reported that the Northern region would experience hot weather during the day.

From the night of May 5, the Northern mountainous areas may see showers and heat-induced thunderstorms.

From May 7 to May 9, localized heatwaves are expected to return back to the Northern region, followed by moderate and heavy rains on May 9 and 10.

According to AccuWeather, daytime temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City remain high, with average temperatures forecast to range between 27 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

Ho Chi Minh City will experience dense cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also alerted sunny weather during the day along with showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoons and evenings across the Southern region.

This weather pattern is expected to persist throughout the first week of May, with the potential for hazardous weather phenomena like lightning, hail and gusty winds.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong