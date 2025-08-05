Multimedia

Visiting house of Dr. Alexandre Yersin in Khanh Hoa

The house of Dr. Alexandre Yersin, which was built around 1914 on Hon Ba peak in Khanh Hoa Province, at an altitude of more than 1,500 meters, has attracted many visitors.

The house of Swiss-French doctor and bacteriologist Alexandre Emile Jean Yersin, where he once lived and conducted his research, is located at an altitude of 1,578 meters above sea level, within the Hon Ba Nature Reserve in Suoi Dau Commune, approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Nha Trang Ward.

In the early 20th century, Dr. Alexandre Yersin explored the Hon Ba region. In 1914, he built a two-storey wooden house at the mountain’s summit, where he lived and conducted scientific research.

15.jpg
To reach the summit of Hon Ba, visitors must go through winding roads around the primeval forests of Hon Ba Nature Reserve.
17.jpg
The house of Swiss-French doctor and bacteriologist Alexandre Emile Jean Yersin on Hon Ba peak in Khanh Hoa Province

To honor his contributions, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee in 2005 authorized a private enterprise to reconstruct the wooden house on its original foundation, replicating its original design.

The two-storey house, with a total floor area of approximately 200 square meters, is constructed from black-painted timber and features a red-brown corrugated metal roof.

At the end of March 2023, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially added Dr. Alexandre Yersin’s former workplace to the cluster of nationally recognized historical sites.

16.jpg
In later years, after Dr. Alexandre Yersin ceased to use it, the wooden house was abandoned and fell into disrepair, with only remnants of the original foundation remaining. (Photo taken by Dr. Yersin)
18.jpg
On the ground floor of the house, the management unit displays photographs and artifacts related to Dr. Alexandre Yersin's life and career.
19.jpg
A visitor visit the house of Dr. Alexandre Yersin.
20.jpg
On the second floor, the management unit has reconstructed the bedroom, workspace, and a memorial area dedicated to Dr. Yersin. The photo depicts the spot where the doctor would relax and enjoy tea with his assistants. These items were referenced from the Yersin Museum, with the management team independently designing and acquiring similar replicas to accurately reflect the archival images.

Hoai Bao, 25, a resident of Nha Trang, visited Dr. Yersin’s house for the first time after learning about the scientist’s life through books and historical documents. He said that the site showcases numerous photographs and artifacts that help him and others gain a deeper understanding of his life.

To reach the summit of Hon Ba, visitors must go through winding roads around the primeval forests of Hon Ba Nature Reserve. The air grows cooler with altitude; each dangerous turn reveals a new facet of the changing landscape.

Visitors may book a tour to the summit of Hon Ba through authorized travel companies, with prices ranging from VND126,000 (US$4.8) to VND300,000 (US$11.5) per person. They can also contact the Hon Ba Nature Reserve Management Board directly. Independent visits are not allowed without approval from the managing authorities.

21.jpg
The doctor’s bedroom comprises a bed, a wardrobe, and a set of tables and chairs. Each room in the house features numerous windows, allowing for convenient views of the mountains surrounding Hon Ba and providing a cool, refreshing atmosphere.
22.jpg
Dr. Yersin’s workspace is bathed in natural light and features a rocking chair designed for relaxation. To the right stands a bookshelf, an oil lamp hangs above the desk. Prior to renovations in mid-2024, the area was covered in dust and fell into a state of decay.
23.jpg
Visitors offer incense in remembrance of the dedicated scientist.
24.jpg
From the second-floor balcony, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the Hon Ba mountains and forests, as well as Dr. Yersin’s garden, which features a variety of plants. A section of the original foundation has been redesigned as a resting area where guests can relax and take in the scenery.
25.jpg
26.jpg
In a corner of the garden stands the Tiger Shrine, built by Dr. Yersin as a place to pray for peace and tranquility.
27.jpg
28.jpg
In front of the house stands a bust of Dr. Yersin, erected by the Dr. Yersin Admirers’ Association in October 2023.
29.jpg
By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh

