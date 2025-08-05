Visiting house of Dr. Alexandre Yersin in Khanh Hoa
SGGPO
The house of Dr. Alexandre Yersin, which was built around 1914 on Hon Ba peak in Khanh Hoa Province, at an altitude of more than 1,500 meters, has attracted many visitors.
The house of Swiss-French doctor and bacteriologist Alexandre Emile Jean Yersin, where he once lived and conducted his research, is located at an altitude of 1,578 meters above sea level, within the Hon Ba Nature Reserve in Suoi Dau Commune, approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Nha Trang Ward.
In the early 20th century, Dr. Alexandre Yersin explored the Hon Ba region. In 1914, he built a two-storey wooden house at the mountain’s summit, where he lived and conducted scientific research.
To honor his contributions, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee in 2005 authorized a private enterprise to reconstruct the wooden house on its original foundation, replicating its original design.
The two-storey house, with a total floor area of approximately 200 square meters, is constructed from black-painted timber and features a red-brown corrugated metal roof.
At the end of March 2023, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially added Dr. Alexandre Yersin’s former workplace to the cluster of nationally recognized historical sites.
Hoai Bao, 25, a resident of Nha Trang, visited Dr. Yersin’s house for the first time after learning about the scientist’s life through books and historical documents. He said that the site showcases numerous photographs and artifacts that help him and others gain a deeper understanding of his life.
To reach the summit of Hon Ba, visitors must go through winding roads around the primeval forests of Hon Ba Nature Reserve. The air grows cooler with altitude; each dangerous turn reveals a new facet of the changing landscape.
Visitors may book a tour to the summit of Hon Ba through authorized travel companies, with prices ranging from VND126,000 (US$4.8) to VND300,000 (US$11.5) per person. They can also contact the Hon Ba Nature Reserve Management Board directly. Independent visits are not allowed without approval from the managing authorities.