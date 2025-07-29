Landslide damages main road to flood-hit Nghe An hampering relief efforts

This morning, more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members from Military Region 4 were deployed to 29 severely impacted communes in western Nghe An.

This morning, more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members from Military Region 4 were deployed to 29 severely impacted communes in western Nghe An, such as Con Cuong, Tuong Duong, and Muong Xen, to assist residents in recovering from the flood's aftermath.

The military is focusing its efforts on removing thick mud from transport routes and residential zones, restoring and rehabilitating infrastructure, and cleaning homes for the community—especially prioritizing households in need and low-income families.

Key facilities like schools, health clinics, and markets are also being assisted by the armed forces to aid in their recovery, with the goal of quickly returning normalcy to the lives of the citizens.

Despite this, relief efforts are facing considerable obstacles. Continuous heavy rainfall and recurring landslides on the National Highway 7A-a vital route linking Con Cuong town to Muong Xen Commune-are greatly obstructing the movement of personnel and the distribution of aid and supplies to the remote communes.

By Hoang Thai, Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan