Multimedia

Video

Landslide damages main road to flood-hit Nghe An hampering relief efforts

SGGPO

This morning, more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members from Military Region 4 were deployed to 29 severely impacted communes in western Nghe An.

This morning, more than 3,000 officers, soldiers, and militia members from Military Region 4 were deployed to 29 severely impacted communes in western Nghe An, such as Con Cuong, Tuong Duong, and Muong Xen, to assist residents in recovering from the flood's aftermath.

The military is focusing its efforts on removing thick mud from transport routes and residential zones, restoring and rehabilitating infrastructure, and cleaning homes for the community—especially prioritizing households in need and low-income families.

Key facilities like schools, health clinics, and markets are also being assisted by the armed forces to aid in their recovery, with the goal of quickly returning normalcy to the lives of the citizens.

Despite this, relief efforts are facing considerable obstacles. Continuous heavy rainfall and recurring landslides on the National Highway 7A-a vital route linking Con Cuong town to Muong Xen Commune-are greatly obstructing the movement of personnel and the distribution of aid and supplies to the remote communes.

imgp0999-765-9309.jpg
imgp0791-3093-158.jpg
imgp1091-9265-5608.jpg
imgp1076-5223-8755.jpg
imgp1062-7473-9839.jpg
imgp1013-7960-1967.jpg
By Hoang Thai, Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

flood-hit Nghe An relief efforts

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn