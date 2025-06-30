HCMC, localities simultaneously announce consolidation of administrative units

At 8 a.m. this morning, June 30, all provinces and municipalities across the country held official ceremonies to announce the consolidation of administrative units and the establishment of new Party organizations.

HCMC organizes a ceremony to officially announce central and local government resolutions and decisions on the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units on the morning of June 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the central and local government resolutions and decisions, localities nationwide also announced the appointment of personnel at the provincial, municipal, commune, ward, and special zone levels. These new structures will become officially operational starting July 1.

The Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat have assigned their officials to attend the official announcement ceremonies in various localities.

The Party Committees of cities and provinces have delegated members of the Standing and Executive Committees to oversee and participate in the ceremonies. They direct the formal handover of resolutions and decisions from central and provincial authorities to administrative units, including communes, wards, and special zones. These local ceremonies mirror the central-level events and are scheduled for completion by the end of June 30.

The handover is a landmark political event of historic significance for the nation. It will lay the foundation for the official commencement of two-tier local administrations and the operation of provincial and grassroots-level agencies and units, including communes, wards, and special zones, beginning July 1.

On June 29, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung signed Directive No. 101/CĐ-TTg on behalf of the Prime Minister, urging strengthened efforts to ensure the consistency, interoperability, and uninterrupted flow of information and data in support of public administration, administrative procedures, and the delivery of public services. The directive is part of the Government’s preparations for the implementation of the new two-tier local governance model.

To ensure the smooth, effective, and uninterrupted handling of administrative procedures, the delivery of public services, and the conduct of public administration during the organizational restructuring and implementation of the two-tier local governance model as well as the deactivation of provincial-level public service portal interfaces, the Prime Minister has directed the Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to enhance technical measures that guarantee the synchronization, interoperability, and continuity of information and data systems.

Civil servants have been strictly instructed not to reject the processing of administrative procedures on the grounds of ongoing organizational restructuring. Furthermore, provincial leaders are to direct Youth Unions to work in coordination with the public security forces at all levels to assist citizens and businesses in completing administrative procedures and accessing public services at designated service centers.

Earlier, starting at 6 p.m. on June 27, a nationwide trial run was officially launched on the National Public Service Portal and the provincial-level administrative procedure information systems, ensuring technical readiness for the restructuring of local government apparatuses, the rollout of the two-tier local governance model, and the deactivation of provincial-level public service portal interfaces.

This morning, June 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city held a ceremony to officially announce central and local government resolutions and decisions on the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units, the dissolution of certain district-level administrations, the establishment of new Party organizations, and the appointment of Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Fatherland Front Committees at the city, commune, ward, and special zone levels.

The announcement ceremony took place at 8 a.m. on June 30, 2025, at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy in Ward 12, Binh Thanh District. The event was broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), with simultaneous relay to the provinces of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong, and livestreamed to 168 satellite locations across communes, wards, and special zones throughout the city.

By Lam Nguyen, Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh