South sees saltwater intrusion, remains prolonged intense heat

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting released a warning of natural disaster risk in the Mekong Delta due to prolonged intense hot temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius or more without rain.

It is forecast that the highest water level of 3.8 meters at Vung Tau Station following the upcoming tidal wave, from April 21 to April 30, will be in two phases from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. and from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

During the same period, the highest tide level at Rach Gia Station can reach 0.3 meters at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. every day.

Therefore, from the current time until April 30, the situation of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta tends to increase gradually.

The highest salinity at the stations for this period is higher than ones in the same period in 2023.

Salinity boundaries of 4‰ penetrate up to 90 kilometers to 120 kilometers in depth on Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers, 40 kilometers to 50 kilometers on Cua Tieu and Cua Dai rivers, 50-55 kilometers on Ham Luong River, 40-45 kilometers on Co Chien River, 40-50 kilometers on Hau River and 45-55 kilometers on Cai Lon River.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong