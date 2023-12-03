South, Central Highlands regions to see unseasonal showers

Meteorologists forecast South, Central Highlands regions will see unseasonal showers

Meteorological experts say that the rainy season in the southern region is gradually ending to enter the hot dry season. However, the South and Central Highlands still need to be wary of thunderstorms and unseasonal showers in the afternoon and evening.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting informed that on December 2, the temperature in the North dropped very low. For instance, the common temperature in Hanoi during the day was 18-19 degrees Celcius. At night, the temperature dropped further by 1-2 degrees Celcius.

It is forecasted that early next week, the temperature in Hanoi and the North may drop even further and it will be cold.

In the Central region, meteorological stations recorded that Ha Tinh, Thua Thien Hue, and Quang Nam will see rains on December 2 and 3, some parts from Thua Thien Hue to Quang Ngai will have rains over 200mm while other areas in the Central region will also have rain but the intensity will be weaker. According to meteorologists, from the night of December 3, the Central region will not see heavy rains any longer.

Notably, due to the impact of El Nino, the average temperature in December in the country may continue to increase higher than normal. Specifically, the Northern region and the Central regions will be warmer with temperatures about 1-2 degree Celcius higher than the average in previous years. The South Central region, the Southern region and the Central Highlands region will be about 0.5-1 degree Celcius higher. This means that winter in the North is getting less cold compared to the last few years.

Besides, moderate and heavy rains are still likely to occur in the Central region. From December, the Central Highlands and the South experience less rain, but residents should be careful because there may be days to have unseasonal showers.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan