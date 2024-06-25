US$61.2 million VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park starts construction

The People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province in collaboration with Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company Limited on June 25 hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park project.

Perspective of VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park project

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam along with leaders of centrally-run ministries, departments, and domestic and foreign investors.

Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park and Township Development Joint Stock Company is the main investor of the infrastructure investment and construction project of Bac Thach Ha Industrial Park, also known as VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park.

VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park has a total investment capital of more than VND1,555 billion (US$61.2 million) and covers an area of 190.41 hectares, located in the administrative regions of Thach Lien and Viet Tien communes, Thach Ha District, the Central province of Ha Tinh.

VSIP Ha Tinh is expected to significantly contribute to the local socio-economic development thanks to attracting foreign investment and creating over 30,000 jobs for local laborers upon completion.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam

Attending and delivering a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam affirmed that VSIP maintains a model for the well-developed and friendly relationship between Vietnam and Singapore.

As for VSIP Ha Tinh, the ambassador also hoped that the industrial park would play a pivotal role as a focal point for encouraging and promoting more high-quality investment projects from Singapore into Ha Tinh Province, especially the projects related to infrastructure development, supply chain, post-production services, green economy, agricultural processing and so on.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will collaborate with the local authorities to connect investment opportunities for Singaporean enterprises, added Mr. Jaya Ratnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of VSIP Ha Tinh Industrial Park project.

At the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stated that the construction of VSIP Ha Tinh is valued for promoting industrialization and urbanization, as well as helping Ha Tinh become a modern industrial province with sustainable development; affirms effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore over the past 50 years.

The Deputy Prime Minister expected that VSIP would continue to expand its green industrial parks, eco-friendly and smart industrial parks; and become a place for scientific and technological research and application, innovation, circular economy models, knowledge, bringing new technologies and clean technologies.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and delegates press button to start construction.

Five investors of VSIP Ha Tinh receive the memorandum of understanding.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, leaders of Ha Tinh Province and VSIP Ha Tinh Company Limited handed over a memorandum of understanding to five investors of VSIP Ha Tinh.

VSIP Ha Tinh Company Limited donates VND1 billion (US$39,383) to the Education Promotion Fund of Thach Ha District at the ceremony.

On this occasion, VSIP Ha Tinh Company Limited donated VND1 billion (US$39,383) to the Education Promotion Fund of Thach Ha District.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong