Vietnam’s seafood exports to Singapore rise to top three

Vietnam’s seafood exports to Singapore posted strong growth, moving the country from sixth to third among suppliers in 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on January 22.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, in 2025, Singapore’s seafood imports reached roughly SGD1.2 billion, with Malaysia and Indonesia as the largest suppliers. Vietnam ranked third, supplying SGD125.5 million worth of seafood and holding a 10.3 percent market share, largely fish fillets and chilled and frozen products.

Compared with 2024, Vietnam’s seafood exports to Singapore rose by 10.7 percent. Fish fillets and chilled and frozen fish products remained the main drivers, while exports of crustaceans and mollusks also grew despite strong competition from China, Japan and Norway.

Employees sort and process fish fillets for export.

To strengthen competitiveness, the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore recommends that businesses boost trade promotion, adopt new technologies, and improve product quality, while authorities enhance support for small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation, e-commerce, trade fairs and brand promotion.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong