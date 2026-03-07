Vietnam treasures cooperative ties with Singapore: Party official

The Vietnamese official stressed that the country wishes to further reinforce ties with the PAP to form the political foundation guiding all-around cooperation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of its Office Pham Gia Tuc (R) receives Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh on March 6. (Photo: VNA)

The Communist Party and State of Vietnam always value cooperative ties with Singapore and the People’s Action Party (PAP), wishing to further nurture and deepen the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective way for mutual benefits, said Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of its Office Pham Gia Tuc.

During a reception in Hanoi on March 6 for newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, Pham GiaTuc expressed confidence that with his extensive diplomatic experience, Singh will leave a hallmark during his tenure in Vietnam and make positive contributions to bilateral friendship and cooperation.

He hailed Singapore as a close friend and key economic partner that has actively assisted Vietnam in its process of international and regional integration.

Commending the notable strides in bilateral ties in recent years, particularly the regular exchanges and visits at all levels across various channels, and vibrant economic, trade and investment links, Pham Gia Tuc suggested that the two countries further raise mutual understanding, consolidate political trust, and make more effective use of existing cooperation frameworks to advance toward deeper and more substantive partnerships.

In this regard, he underscored the importance of effectively following the Action Plan for the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025–2030, along with the commitments and agreements from recent high-level visits.

On Party-to-Party ties, the official stressed that Vietnam wishes to further reinforce ties with the PAP to form the political foundation guiding all-around cooperation. He proposed that the two Parties soon establish a Strategic Dialogue mechanism, increase exchanges between high-ranking Party leaders, young leaders and mass organisations, and share development visions, the settlement of socio-economic issues and approaches to addressing fast-changing regional dynamics.

Singh, in reply, congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress, believing that with the coming reshuffling of state apparatus following the 16th National Assembly’s first session, Vietnam will make strong breakthroughs in the new era and successfully achieve its two centenary development goals.

Affirming substantial untapped potential for collaboration, he agreed with the host’s directions for bilateral ties.

He vowed to make every effort to propel cooperation not only in traditional fields but also in new growth areas, including next-generation Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with higher technological content, clean energy connectivity through wind power projects, sustainable urban development, carbon credit exchanges, international financial centres, and seaports.

The ambassador also hoped that the Strategic Dialogue mechanism will begin in 2026 and the training of quality workforce for Vietnam will further expand.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering mutual support at multilateral forums, including the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, and capitalising on opportunities in 2027, when Vietnam hosts APEC activities and Singapore serves as ASEAN Chair.

VNA