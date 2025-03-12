VSIP II Quang Ngai Industrial Park starts construction

The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II) Quang Ngai Industrial Park broke ground on a site of 497.7 hectares in Binh Hiep Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the VSIP II Quang Ngai Industrial Park.

On the morning of March 12, the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee in coordination with VSIP Quang Ngai Company Limited held a groundbreaking ceremony for the VSIP II Quang Ngai Industrial Park.

The project has a registered investment capital of approximately US$161 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Vu Hong Thanh and other officials.

Once completed, the VSIP II Quang Ngai Industrial Park is expected to create around 50,000 jobs.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and delegates listen to a presentation on the development plan of VSIP Quang Ngai Industial Park.

The industrial park is strategically located between National Highway 1A and Hoang Sa – Doc Soi Road, offering convenient connectivity to key functional areas within Dung Quat Economic Zone, as well as easy access to ports, airports and service hubs in the surrounding areas, and also enhance links to provinces of Binh Dinh and Quang Nam, and Da Nang City.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that VSIP II Industrial Park would contribute significantly to Quang Ngai Province’s socio-economic development; further boost the comprehensive bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore; deepen cooperation ties between the Vietnamese and Singaporean Government, people and business communities.

Delegates press buttons to start construction of the VSIP II Quang Ngai Industrial Park Project.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh praised the efforts of local authorities and the significant support of residents in the project area, as well as highly appreciated the contributions of both domestic and international investors.

At the same time, he proposed a development strategy for the VSIP II Quang Ngai into a smart, modern and sustainable industrial park, towards establishing industrial and innovation ecosystems in the near future.

Relevant ministries and agencies need to actively guide investors through procedures related to investment, construction and environmental regulations; and proactively oversee and support investors during the project implementation.

Representatives of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee grant investment registration certificates to an enterprise at the groundbreaking ceremony.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province granted investment registration certificates for new and expanded projects within VSIP Quang Ngai I Industrial Park.

Additionally, VSIP Quang Ngai’s leaders presented scholarships to students from Binh Son District.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong