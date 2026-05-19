Showers, thunderstorms persist across Vietnam on May 19

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist across Vietnam through May 21, with the Northern region facing risks of flash floods and landslides.

Hanoi sees localized rain from May 16-19.

Showers and thunderstorms continued across many parts of Vietnam on May 19 as seasonal weather transitions intensified, with Northern and North Central Coast regions experiencing localized heavy downpours triggered by prolonged hot, humid conditions combined with moisture-laden southeasterly winds from the Gulf of Tonkin.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, scattered showers and thunderstorms affected Northern, Central, and Southern Vietnam overnight and early May 19, with several areas recording torrential rainfall.

Rainfall measured between 7 p.m. on May 18 and 3 a.m. on May 19 reached 305.6mm in Viet Lam in Tuyen Quang Province, 116mm in Bach Thong in Thai Nguyen Province, 73mm in Chieng Khuong in Son La Province, 96mm in Ngok Reo in Quang Ngai Province, and 77.2mm in Hoai An in Gia Lai Province.

Forecasters said from the night of May 19 through May 20, Northern Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces would likely experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with isolated areas expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Total precipitation is forecast at 40-80mm, with some locations exceeding 180mm.

Mountainous and northeastern areas in Northern Vietnam are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout May 19, with rainfall ranging from 10-30mm and isolated totals above 50mm.

Meanwhile, areas stretching from Ha Tinh Province to Lam Dong Province and Southern Vietnam are forecast to experience scattered evening and nighttime storms, with localized rainfall exceeding 80mm. Meteorologists warned of possible rainfall intensity surpassing 100mm within three hours, raising risks of flash floods and landslides.

Northern Vietnam, as well as Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, are forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 21, with isolated areas likely to see torrential downpours. Rainfall is expected to range from 20-40mm, with some locations receiving more than 70mm.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan