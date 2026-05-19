Provinces told to stay alert to flash floods triggered by prolonged heavy rains

Some 34 provinces and cities were asked to prepare emergency measures as prolonged heavy rains and severe thunderstorms threaten to trigger flash floods and landslides across the country until May 21.

Residents of Ly Quoc Commune, Cao Bang Province, are addressing the aftermath of the rain that occurred on the night of May 16. (Photo: Contributor)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, thunderstorms are expected across the Northeast and North Central regions on May 18, with rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 40 mm and exceeding 100mm in some areas. Provinces stretching from Quang Tri to Lam Dong, as well as southern localities, are forecast to receive 10-30mm of rain, with some areas likely to record more than 80mm, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

Earlier, from May 16 to 17, localized heavy rainfall affected several provinces and cities nationwide. Meteorological authorities warned that the current spell of thunderstorms could persist through May 21. Meanwhile, the Gulf of Tonkin, the northwestern waters of the East Sea (including Hoang Sa Special Zone), the waters from Gia Lai to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to An Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. Weather forecasters warned that thunderstorms could trigger waterspouts, strong winds of force 6-7, and waves exceeding two meters.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense on the afternoon of May 18 issued a directive urging authorities in 34 provinces and cities to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings and promptly inform local authorities and residents so they can proactively prepare for extreme weather risks.

Local authorities were instructed to review areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides, proactively evacuate residents to safer locations, and prepare emergency personnel and equipment to respond to possible incidents. Coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to An Giang were also urged to closely monitor strong winds at sea and to notify vessel owners and offshore fishermen to take preventive measures, ensure the safety of lives and property, and maintain communication links for emergency response.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense also called on localities to strengthen public communications and regularly update guidance on responding to heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and strong winds at sea. Authorities were instructed to maintain round-the-clock emergency duty and regularly report developments to the committee.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan