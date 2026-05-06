Weather

Heavy rain continues across parts of Southern Vietnam

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on the afternoon of May 6 that the Mekong Delta and Lam Dong experienced scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized areas seeing heavy to torrential rainfall.

img-7849-8075-7245.jpeg.jfif

Rainfall recorded between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. included 119.8 mm at Thoi Binh (Ca Mau), 95 mm at Tuyen Nhon (Tay Ninh), and 73.6 mm at Quang Khe (Lam Dong).

The agency warned that showers and thunderstorms will persist across Southern Vietnam and Lam Dong this evening and overnight, with rainfall of 10–30 mm and isolated totals exceeding 60 mm. From the afternoon of May 7 through May 8, Northern Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An are forecast to receive 20–40 mm of rain, with some locations likely to experience heavy to torrential downpours of over 100 mm.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in the South remain elevated at 33–35 degrees Celsius. The heat is intensifying convective activity in the afternoons. Combined with moisture from the southwest monsoon, this is fueling the rapid development of storm clouds, triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also said a tropical depression over the northwestern Pacific has strengthened into Typhoon Hagupit on May 6, the fifth storm to form in the basin during the 2026 typhoon season.

As of 1 p.m. on May 6, Hagupit’s center was located at approximately 8.4 degrees North latitude and 147.3 degrees East longitude, with sustained winds at level 8 and gusts up to level 10. The storm remains nearly 2,000 km East of the Philippines.

Over the next 24 hours, Hagupit is expected to move mainly westward at 5–10 km per hour before shifting west-northwest.

“The likelihood of Typhoon Hagupit crossing the Philippines into the East Sea is low,” the agency said, citing the presence of a subtropical high-pressure ridge at around 5,000 meters over the East Sea, which is expected to block the storm’s westward path.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

weather forecast Southern Vietnam heavy rain

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn