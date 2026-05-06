Unseasonal cold air to affect North from May 7 night

A new wave of unseasonal cold air is expected to impact the Northern region starting the night of May 7, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and the risk of severe weather.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, a mass of cold air from the northern continent is compressing and pushing a low-pressure trough, currently located around 26–29 degrees North latitude, gradually southward.

Currently, temperatures across the Northern region range from 26 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. From the night of May 7, the cold air mass will begin affecting the Northeastern region, before extending its influence to the North-Central area and parts of the northwest. On land, winds will shift to the northeast at levels 2–3, increasing to 3–4 in coastal areas.

Rain showers hit Hanoi on the evening of May 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

From the same night, the Northeastern region and Thanh Hoa Province are expected to turn cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging from 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, and dropping 21 degrees Celsius below in mountainous areas.

In Hanoi, from the evening of May 7 through May 8, showers and moderate rain are forecast, with localized heavy to very heavy rainfall. From May 8 onward, the capital will experience cooler conditions, with temperatures falling to around 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological experts warn that the interaction between the cold air, terrain and upper-level wind convergence could heighten the risk of thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts across the Northern and North-Central regions in the coming days.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong