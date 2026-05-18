The meteorological and hydrological authority has forecast that on May 18, showers and thunderstorms will continue to occur across regions nationwide.

Showers continue across many areas as temperatures ease. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of May 17 to the early morning of May 18, many localities in the Northern region, the North-Central region, the South-Central coastal region, and the Central Highlands experienced showers.

Several monitoring stations recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, with precipitation measured from 7 p.m. on May 17 to 3 a.m. on May 18 exceeding 100mm, including Nam Dan Station in Tuyen Quang with 254mm, Muong Khoa 1 Station in Lai Chau with 249mm, and Nga Son Station in Thanh Hoa with 127.4mm.

According to forecasts by the meteorological and hydrological authority, during the day and night of May 18, the Northeastern region and the North-Central region will continue to experience rain and moderate rainfall, with common precipitation ranging from 20 mm to 40 mm, and some areas receiving more than 100 mm.

The Northwestern region and the Central Highlands are expected to see showers, with rainfall of 15 mm to 30 mm and some places exceeding 80 mm. Rainfall will mainly occur in the late afternoon and at night.

From Quang Tri to Hue, as well as in the South-Central coastal region and the Southern region, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with rainfall ranging from 10mm to 30mm and some areas recording more than 70mm. Rainfall is expected to concentrate in the late afternoon and evening.

Experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that over May 18 and 19, the highest temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to range between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi, the highest temperature over the next three to four days is forecast at around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Officers and soldiers of the Border Guard Command of Cao Bang Province support residents whose homes were flooded in moving their belongings and property from the night of May 16 to the early morning of May 17. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, from May 15 to 5 p.m. on May 17, heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds left one person injured in Dak Lak.

Natural disasters also caused one house to collapse in Dak Lak, while 27 houses had their roofs blown off or sustained damage, including one in Thanh Hoa and 26 in Dak Lak.

In Cao Bang, heavy rain inundated 187 houses under one meter of water, although floodwaters have since receded. One school site was flooded, while 28 locations along National Highway 4A and six rural traffic routes were inundated or affected by landslides. Temporary repairs have been completed.

Meanwhile, Quang Ninh also reported several houses flooded by heavy rain, with one household evacuated due to landslide risks. Two sections along National Highway 18C were hit by landslides involving about 400 cubic meters of soil and rock, while around 30 meters of asphalt pavement on Provincial Road 326 was washed away.

The area around Ban Thang Bridge in Ly Quoc Commune, Cao Bang Province is flooded due to heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report from the Division of Water Resources under the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Cao Bang Province, a passenger vehicle was submerged near the Nguom Bang Cave tourist site along National Highway 4A.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said that thunderstorms also inundated nearly 280 hectares of rice fields and crops in Cao Bang and Dak Lak. In Thanh Hoa, two boats sank after their mooring lines snapped during strong storms, while in Dak Lak, five power poles were toppled and one transformer station was damaged.

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, total losses were estimated at VND10.2 billion (US$387,000), including around VND6.7 billion in Cao Bang and VND3.5 billion in Dak Lak.

Local authorities are continuing to assess damages and carry out recovery efforts following the natural disasters.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh