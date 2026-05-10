HCMC swelters as temperatures climb to 35-37 degrees Celsius

The Southern localities are experiencing a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and exceeding 37 degrees in some areas.

Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern localities are enduring widespread hot weather as the South enters an extended heatwave period.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, widespread heat affected the Southern region on the afternoon of May 10. Temperatures recorded at 1 p.m. were commonly between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 36 degrees Celsius.

At Nha Be in Ho Chi Minh City and Ta Lai in Dong Nai City, temperatures reached 36.9 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were relatively low, ranging from 50 percent to 55 percent.

Meteorologists forecast that the heatwave will continue across the Southern region on May 11 and May 12, with some areas expected to experience severe heat. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 37 degrees Celsius. The lowest humidity levels are expected to stay around 50 percent to 55 percent.

The Southern region enters a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some areas. Illustration photo: SGGP

Experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the hot weather in the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, is likely to persist over the coming days, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Localized thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

The weather agency also noted that saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta has gradually eased toward the end of this week. The 4‰ salinity boundary is currently located about 25-42 kilometers inland. Along the Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers, saltwater intrusion extends 60-75 kilometers inland.

From May 11 to 20, saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta is forecast to intensify again. The 4‰ salinity boundary is expected to range between 25 and 35 kilometers inland, while intrusion along the Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers may reach 55-65 kilometers. Authorities advised residents to store fresh water during low tides for daily use and agricultural production.

Meanwhile, in the Northern region, scattered showers and thunderstorms affected mountainous and midland areas on May 10. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that from the evening of May 10 through May 11, the Northwest and Northern mountainous regions would continue to experience scattered rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 10-30mm and isolated areas receiving more than 80mm.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong