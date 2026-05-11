Hanoi to experience heatwave with temperatures reaching 37-38 degrees Celsius

Hanoi, the Northern region are forecast to face a widespread heatwave in the coming days, while HCMC is expected to continue experiencing daytime heat, accompanied by localized thunderstorms in the late afternoon, evening amid seasonal transition.

Hanoi records relatively mild weather on the morning of May 11, with the highest temperature forecast at around 30 degrees Celsius, but the capital is expected to face a heatwave with temperatures rising to 37-38 degrees Celsius in the coming days. (Photo: SGGP)

According to information released on the morning of May 11 by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and international weather forecasting models, Hanoi and the Red River Delta are likely to experience a short-lived heatwave from May 13 to 15 before thunderstorms return toward the weekend.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts that the highest temperature in Hanoi will reach around 37 degrees Celsius on May 13, rise to approximately 38 degrees Celsius on May 14, and fall to about 35 degrees Celsius on May 15. During this period, midday humidity levels are expected to drop to around 37-42 percent.

According to analyses from international forecasting models, including Global Forecast System (GFS), European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and AccuWeather, the heatwave is mainly caused by the expansion of the western low-pressure hot zone toward northern and north-central regions. In addition, foehn winds, limited cloud cover, and a lack of rainfall are intensifying ground heat radiation.

However, the meteorological authority noted that this heatwave is unlikely to persist for many consecutive days. From the evening of May 16, Hanoi is expected to see thunderstorms return. Rainfall is forecast to increase significantly on May 17, with temperatures dropping to around 25-28 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, weather conditions on May 11 and in the coming days are expected to remain hot during the daytime, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the highest temperature in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11 could reach 37 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the following days are forecast to range between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. The most intense heat is expected from around midday to early afternoon.

According to the meteorological agency, the Southern region is entering the transition period to the rainy season under the combined influence of the southwest monsoon and daytime thermal convection. During thunderstorms, residents should remain alert for whirlwinds, lightning, strong gusts, and localized heavy rain that may trigger flooding in low-lying areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh