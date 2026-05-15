Widespread heatwave persists for five hours daily

A widespread heatwave continues to affect many parts of the country on May 15, with scorching temperatures lasting around five consecutive hours each day.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, hot weather on May 15 continued across many regions nationwide, with heat lasting mainly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

After peaking on May 14, when temperatures in several locations exceeded 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists said that heat intensity would gradually vary between regions.

Temperature in the Southern region is expected to decrease from May 16, while the heatwave across the Central provinces may continue until approximately May 17.

Based on updated observation data through the evening of May 14, Ba To in Quang Ngai Province has recorded the country’s highest temperature at 39.3 degrees Celsius.

Several other locations in the Northern and Central regions also surpassed 38 degrees Celsius, including Phu Ly in Ninh Binh Province at 38.5 degrees Celsius, Cho Ra in Thai Nguyen Province at 38.4 degrees Celsius, and Con Cuong in Nghe An Province at 38.3 degrees Celsius.

Widespread heatwave affects many regions nationwide. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

The current spell of extreme heat is also accompanied by relatively low humidity of 45-50 percent across many regions, intensifying the dry and sweltering conditions.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the Northern region would continue experiencing temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius on May 15 and May 16, with some places exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, areas from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, along with eastern parts of provinces stretching from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, are expected to face severe heat with temperatures commonly ranging from 36-38 degrees Celsius, and some places exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, widespread heat is forecast to continue on May 15, with temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius. From May 16 onward, heat intensity in the region is expected to gradually decline, remaining only in isolated areas.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Huyen Huong