Southern region braces for new wave of thunderstorms

After a prolonged heatwave across many parts of the country, thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are expected to occur in several regions.

The Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, is forecast to experience increasing showers and thunderstorms in the coming days.

According to the Northern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, Hanoi is likely to see scattered showers and thunderstorms from the evening of May 16 due to the influence of a cold air mass combined with upper-level wind convergence. Residents are advised to stay alert for dangerous weather conditions, including tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds during thunderstorms.

The Central Highlands is experiencing rainfall, as captured in satellite cloud monitoring data at 7 a.m. on May 16.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that Hanoi would continue to experience localized heat on May 16, with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius. However, by the afternoon and evening, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Northern region, with some areas receiving heavy rainfall exceeding 70mm.

From May 17 onward, the heatwave in Hanoi and the Northern region is expected to end as widespread rain brings cooler weather. Meteorologists predict rainfall in Hanoi could become heavier early next week.

In the Central region, areas stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, as well as eastern parts of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, are forecast to continue experiencing hot weather on May 16 and May 17. Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, with some locations surpassing 37 degrees Celsius. The widespread heatwave in the Central region is forecast to ease from May 18.

The Central Highlands, Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City have already recorded localized thunderstorms and rainfall. Some areas experienced significant precipitation, including nearly 149mm in Huong Lam (Lam Dong Province), more than 92mm in Ta Lai (Dong Nai Province) and over 83mm in Ha Bang (Dak Lak Province).

Weather authorities forecast that during May 16 and overnight into May 17, the Central Highlands and Southeastern region will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving more than 100mm of rainfall. The Mekong Delta region is also expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with isolated locations recording rainfall above 70mm.

By Phuc Hau — Translated by Huyen Huong