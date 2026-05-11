Quang Ngai records six earthquakes on May 11

On May 11, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Earth Sciences reported that six earthquakes occurred between 5:15 a.m. and 10:43 a.m. in Mang Den, Kon Plong, Mang But and Mang Ri communes in Quang Ngai Province.
The earthquakes measured between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude, with focal depths ranging from 8.1 kilometers to 8.2 kilometers. Authorities classified the natural disaster risk level at Level 0.
The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center is continuing to monitor seismic activity in the area.
As previously reported, earthquakes have repeatedly occurred in the former Kon Plong District of Kon Tum, now part of Mang Den, Mang But and Kon Plong communes in Quang Ngai.
Experts and scientists believe the earthquakes in the area are reservoir-induced seismic events caused by hydropower reservoirs.