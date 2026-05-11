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Quang Ngai records six earthquakes on May 11

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Six earthquakes struck several communes in Quang Ngai Province on May 11, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 3.7, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center.

On May 11, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Earth Sciences reported that six earthquakes occurred between 5:15 a.m. and 10:43 a.m. in Mang Den, Kon Plong, Mang But and Mang Ri communes in Quang Ngai Province.

11-05-2026-6-v-7971-4049.png
Map showing the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 11 in Mang Den Commune. (Photo: Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center)

The earthquakes measured between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude, with focal depths ranging from 8.1 kilometers to 8.2 kilometers. Authorities classified the natural disaster risk level at Level 0.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center is continuing to monitor seismic activity in the area.

As previously reported, earthquakes have repeatedly occurred in the former Kon Plong District of Kon Tum, now part of Mang Den, Mang But and Kon Plong communes in Quang Ngai.

Experts and scientists believe the earthquakes in the area are reservoir-induced seismic events caused by hydropower reservoirs.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Quang Ngai six earthquakes Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center epicenter of the earthquake seismic activity

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