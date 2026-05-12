Temperatures rise gradually in North before heatwave peaks

Temperatures in the North are rising gradually from May 12, with widespread heat expected to develop across the region from midweek.

Meteorological experts say that on May 12, weather conditions in the Northern region will show two distinct patterns.

While the Northwestern region and some mountainous areas continue to experience scattered thunderstorms, the Northeastern areas and the Red River Delta are expected to be sunny with increasing heat.

Localized thunderstorms are forecast in Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lao Cai, Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang provinces. Thundershowers may also occur in parts of Thai Nguyen and western Cao Bang in the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be uneven, with some areas receiving showers while nearby locations remain dry.

Other parts of the Northern region will generally see less rain and more sunshine compared to previous days. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 31–34 degrees Celsius, with some areas even higher, causing hot and humid conditions during midday and afternoon hours.

Hanoi continues to experience dry and sunny weather, with temperatures gradually rising. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

From May 13 onward, temperatures are forecast to continue rising. Between May 14 and May 15, a widespread heatwave is likely to develop across many Northern regions. However, mountainous areas may still experience localized heat-driven thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

In the Central region, localized heat has already begun on May 12. From May 13 to around May 16, hot weather is expected to expand from Thanh Hoa to eastern Dak Lak. The western mountainous areas of the Central region may experience severe heat ranging from 36–38 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

In the Central Highlands and Southern region, hot weather continues on May 12, with maximum temperatures in the south reaching 35–36 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms may occur in the evening, but will be scattered. From May 15, rainfall activity is expected to increase in Ho Chi Minh City.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also noted that between May 16 and May 18, many areas in both Southern and Northern regions may see a return of thunderstorms, with temperatures gradually decreasing.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong