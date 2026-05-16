Widespread rainfall eases scorching temperatures across country

Thunderstorms and scattered rainfall swept across many parts of the country on May 16, bringing cooler temperatures after days of intense heat that affected regions from the north to the south and the Central Highlands.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across the Northeastern region and Thanh Hoa Province from noon to the afternoon of May 16, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

Recorded rainfall totals by 3 p.m. included 109.4 mm in Cam Pha, Quang Ninh Province; 78.2 mm in Thuong Tien 1, Phu Tho Province; and 69.6 mm in Thach Lam, Thanh Hoa Province.

In Hanoi, several localized downpours occurred throughout the afternoon, with heavy rain reported in some areas.

The rain helped ease extreme temperatures that had reached between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius in recent days. It also provided much-needed water for agricultural production in several localities.

Thunderstorms bring rain to Hanoi on the afternoon of May 16. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

Weather authorities forecast that from the evening of May 16 through May 17, the Northeastern region and Thanh Hoa will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with average rainfall ranging from 15 to 30 mm and isolated areas receiving more than 70 mm.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands is expected to see scattered rain and thunderstorms on the evening and night of May 16, with rainfall between 15 and 35 mm and some locations exceeding 80 mm.

Coastal areas of the South Central region and southern Vietnam are also forecast to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, with average rainfall of 10 to 30 mm and some places recording more than 60 mm.

Meteorologists warned that thunderstorms following prolonged heatwaves often bring dangerous weather conditions, including tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Lightning and hail, in particular, pose serious risks to people, property, agriculture, and daily life. Authorities advised residents to take preventive measures and remain alert during periods of severe weather.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong