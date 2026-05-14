Nationwide heatwave peaks on May 14, severe heat grips many areas

The nationwide heatwave entered its peak phase as all three regions of Vietnam recorded soaring temperatures, with many areas experiencing severe heat, according to warnings from meteorological authorities on May 14.

Hanoi temperatures rise steadily, with sweltering conditions from early morning, as meteorological authorities warn that today marks the peak of the nationwide heatwave.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hanoi and Northern Vietnam saw sunshine from early morning, marking the onset of widespread heat across the region, with maximum temperatures commonly ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. Hanoi could see temperatures climb to 38 degrees Celsius. The Northern delta provinces are expected to be the hardest hit. The most intense heat is forecast between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with humidity levels dropping to around 45-50 percent.

In Central Vietnam, scorching conditions continue to blanket the area stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang City, as well as the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 36-38 degrees Celsius, with some locations expected to exceed 38 degrees Celsius.

Southern Vietnam also remains under widespread heat. Maximum temperatures are generally forecast at 35-36 degrees Celsius, while some areas in the Southeastern region could surpass 37 degrees Celsius. Earlier, on May 13, the Ta Lai Station in Dong Nai recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological authorities forecast that the heatwave in Northern and Southern Vietnam is likely to gradually ease from May 16. In contrast, Central Vietnam is expected to continue enduring prolonged heat through May 16 and 17.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan