Heavy rain and thunderstorms cover most of country

Heavy rain and thunderstorms spread across most regions of the country, bringing relief after days of extreme heat.

Several Northern provinces recorded exceptionally high rainfall, while forecasters predict wetter conditions nationwide in the coming days.

On the afternoon of May 17, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a widespread spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain had affected most parts of the country from the evening of May 16 through May 17.

According to data from the Vrain automatic rainfall monitoring system updated at 5 p.m. on May 17, Quang Ninh Province recorded the country’s highest rainfall at 322.2 mm at Hong Ha station. Cao Bang Province followed closely with 314 mm measured at Minh Long station.

In recent days, many areas in the Northern region have experienced thunderstorms and localized heavy rain. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

Other localities also experienced significant downpours, including Hung Yen with 201 mm recorded at Quynh Phu station, Hai Phong with 184.4 mm at Thuy Nguyen station, Ninh Binh with 137.2 mm at Truc Dao station, Tay Ninh with 120.8 mm at Tan Tru station, and Tuyen Quang with 119.2 mm at Phuc Son station.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions continued to experience widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall at Can Gio station in Ho Chi Minh City reached 44.2 mm, classified as moderate rain. Dak Lak recorded 112.4 mm at Xuan Son station, Gia Lai 84.2 mm at Mang Yang station, Dong Nai 67.6 mm at Long Binh station, and Vinh Long 68 mm at An Ngai Trung station.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the heatwave in the Central region is expected to end on May 18. In the Northern region, rainfall is forecast to intensify from May 18 and may continue through May 22. The Southern region is also expected to see an increase in rainy days through the end of May.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong