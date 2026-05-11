Heatwave raises forest fire risks across multiple regions

Central Vietnam, Central Highlands, and the Southeast region are facing a high risk of forest fires due to prolonged heatwaves.

A forest fire broke out in Sub-area 301A in Tan Binh Hamlet, Tan Hoi Commune, Lam Dong Province, on April 9.

The Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment released a forest fire risk forecast for the week from May 11 to May 16. According to the agency, the risk of forest fires remains at extremely high levels across Central Vietnam, the Central Highlands, and the Southeast region amid persistent hot and dry weather.

In the North Central Coast, the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri have been placed under Level 5 fire warning, the highest and most dangerous category. The area is considered a major fire hotspot as intense heat combines with dry and scorching foehn winds.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are currently facing Level 4 to Level 5 forest fire risks. Authorities warned that the most critical period for potential fires is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, particularly in pine forests, dried melaleuca forests, and dipterocarp woodlands.

Meanwhile, the Northwest region is under a Level 4 forest fire warning.

Authorities have urged residents to strictly refrain from using fire in or near forested areas and to avoid slash-and-burn farming during the ongoing heatwave.

Localities in high-risk regions have been instructed to intensify patrols, maintain round-the-clock forest fire prevention and firefighting forces, monitor fire hotspots through satellite data, and uphold the “four on-site” response principle to ensure rapid emergency action.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan