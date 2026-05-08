South faces prolonged heat as heavy rain hits Northern region

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to experience continued heatwaves, while the Northern region faces widespread rain and cooler conditions due to the influence of cold air.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, hot weather will persist across Ho Chi Minh City from May 8 to May 10, with daytime temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius.

On May 8, the city is expected to see clear skies with little rain. Temperatures will rise from around 29 degrees Celsius in the early morning to 36 degrees Celsius by early afternoon, while humidity may drop to about 44 percent at midday.

The heat is forecast to intensify on May 9, with temperatures climbing to around 37 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to remain low at 41–45 percent, creating dry and hot conditions with little chance of rain.

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to continue experiencing hot weather of 36–37 degrees Celsius over the weekend. (Illustrative photo)

By May 10, temperatures will remain high at around 36 degrees Celsius during midday and early afternoon. However, humidity is expected to increase slightly, reaching 74–75 percent in the early morning and evening. Localized thunderstorms may occur later in the day.

Meteorologists noted that the Southern region is entering the transitional season, characterized by strong sunshine during the morning and midday, followed by possible localized showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Residents are advised to prepare for prolonged daytime heat as well as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds toward the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Northern region experienced widespread moderate to heavy rain overnight into the morning of May 8, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Rainfall recorded at several monitoring stations included 129mm in Tuyen Quang, 127mm in Hanoi, 126mm in Phu Tho, 111mm in Thai Nguyen and 105mm in Lao Cai.

Rain showers continue across Hanoi during the night and early morning of May 8 under the influence of cold air. Photo: Phuc Hau.

The weather agency forecast continued rainfall across the Northern region, as well as in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, on the morning of May 8, with some areas expected to receive very heavy rain exceeding 80mm. Ha Tinh is also forecast to experience scattered showers and localized heavy rain.

Cold air moving into the Northern region on May 8 is expected to bring cooler conditions to the Northeast, Hanoi, parts of the Northwest and the North-Central region. Average daily temperatures on May 8 and May 9 are forecast to range from 24 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius, with lows of 21–22 degrees Celsius, and below 21 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong