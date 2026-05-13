Severe heatwave grips country with temperatures surpassing 38 degrees Celsius

A massive heatwave has blanketed the Northern, Central, and Southern regions forcing temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius in several regions with extreme conditions forecast to persist for several days.

The country experiences sweltering heat

On the afternoon of May 13, multiple areas across the Northern, Central, and Southern regions experienced intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some locations. The heatwave is expected to last for the next few days.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that widespread hot weather is currently affecting the region from Nghe An to Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Dak Lak, and the Southern region. At 1:00 p.m., temperatures in these areas generally ranged between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, with some locations climbing higher.

Specific high temperatures were recorded in Dong Ha (Quang Tri) at 37 degrees Celsius, Tra My (Da Nang) at 36.4 degrees Celsius, Ba To (Quang Ngai) at 37.6 degrees Celsius, Son Hoa (Dak Lak) at 36.8 degrees Celsius, and Ta Lai (Dong Nai) at 36.3 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity hovered between 55 and 60 percent.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also noted that localized heatwaves have emerged in parts of the Northern region as temperatures steadily rise.

Weather agencies issued alerts for May 14 and 15, predicting widespread heatwaves across the Northern region. Peak temperatures will range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, while Hanoi is expected to hit 38 degrees Celsius. Minimum humidity will drop to 45 to 50 percent.

During the same period, the region from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak will see peak temperatures between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, with many locations soaring past 38 degrees Celsius. Minimum humidity will stay between 45 and 50 percent.

The Southern region will experience highs of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, though some parts of the Southeast region could exceed 37 degrees Celsius. Minimum humidity will range from 50 to 55 percent.

Meteorologists forecast that the heatwave in the Central region will likely persist until May 16 or 17.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan