Heavy rain forecast to hit Northern Vietnam from evening of May 7

A cold air mass is expected to begin affecting Northern Vietnam from the afternoon or evening of May 7, bringing widespread rainfall across Northern Vietnam and the North Central Coast.

Widespread rain is forecast across Northern Vietnam, with warnings of heavy downpours triggered by an unseasonal cold air mass.

From the afternoon of May 7 through May 8, the Northern region, along with Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, is forecast to receive heavy rainfall. Average precipitation is expected to range from 20-40mm, while some areas could see heavy to torrential downpours exceeding 100mm.

Meanwhile, provinces stretching from Ha Tinh to Hue are likely to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms from the evening of May 7 to May 8, with rainfall of 10-30mm and isolated areas receiving more than 70mm.

In the Mekong Delta region, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening of May 7, with rainfall generally between 10-20mm and some locations recording over 50mm.

Meteorologists said the incoming cold air mass is compressing and pushing a low-pressure trough, currently located around 26-29 degrees North latitude, gradually southward. Beginning late on May 7, the cold air is expected to affect Northeastern Vietnam before expanding into the North Central Coast and parts of the Northwest. Northeasterly winds are forecast at force 2-3 inland and force 3-4 along coastal areas.

From the night of May 7, Northeastern provinces and Thanh Hoa are expected to turn cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius. In mountainous areas of the North, temperatures could fall below 21 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, rain, moderate rainfall, and scattered thunderstorms are forecast from the evening of May 7 through May 8, with isolated areas likely to experience torrential rain. The capital is expected to turn cooler from the night of May 7, with minimum temperatures hovering between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

At sea, northeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen in the Northern Gulf of Tonkin from early May 8, reaching force 4-5 with gusts up to force 6. Waves are expected to rise between 1 and 2m, causing rough seas. From the evening and night of May 8, the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea are expected to experience stronger northeasterly winds of force 6, with gusts of force 7-8 and waves reaching 2-3m, resulting in rough maritime conditions.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan