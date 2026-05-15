Nationwide heatwave to end on May 18

Severe widespread hot weather had blanketed many parts of Vietnam by midday on May 15, with temperatures surpassing 38 degrees Celsius in several localities.

Central Hanoi at noon on May 15 saw sparse traffic as sweltering heat blanketed the city.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 1 p.m. on May 15, temperatures across Northern Vietnam, the area stretching from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and the eastern parts of the region from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak generally ranged from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius. Some areas recorded extreme heat, including Kim Boi in Phu Tho Province at 38.3 degrees Celsius and Son Hoa in Dak Lak Province at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, meteorological authorities forecast the day’s highest temperature at 39 degrees Celsius. The actual temperature measured at 1 p.m. was 36 degrees Celsius, though outdoor conditions felt far more stifling than in previous days.

In Southern Vietnam, temperatures generally hovered between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in many localities dropped to around 50-55 percent.

Forecasters said that on May 16, hot weather would persist across the Northern Delta region and Southeastern Vietnam, where temperatures are expected to remain between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 36 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is forecast to ease in these two regions from May 17.

Meanwhile, the area from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and the eastern parts of the region stretching from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak are expected to continue experiencing hot weather on May 16 and 17, with temperatures commonly ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some locations.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the widespread heatwave across Central Vietnam is expected to subside from May 18 onward.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan