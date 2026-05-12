Southern region to see easing heat, increasing rainfall in late May

From late May, the Southern region is likely to enter a period of increased rainfall, while the intensity of the heat is expected to ease gradually.

Meteorological data monitoring. (Photo: Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has released its latest nationwide weather report.

According to meteorological authorities, from May 12 to June 10, average temperatures nationwide are forecast to be around 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than the multi-year average. Heatwaves are expected to intensify in the North, the area stretching from Thanh Hoa to Hue, and the South-Central coastal region. Meanwhile, in the Southern region, hot weather is likely to gradually ease as the southwest monsoon becomes more active toward the end of May.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting noted that widespread heavy rainfall may occur in the Central Highlands and Southern region in late May. The Northern region could also experience spells of heavy rain from around June onward.

During the seasonal transition period, extreme weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts are likely to continue occurring nationwide, with higher frequency in the North, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region.

For the Southern region, meteorological authorities forecast total rainfall from May 12 to June 10 to range from 170mm to 270mm. At the Nha Be station in Ho Chi Minh City, the average temperature is expected to hover around 29.5-30.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological agency also noted that, from now until June 10, storms or tropical depressions may form over the East Sea at levels comparable to the multi-year average. Historically, during this period, the East Sea records an average of 0.7 storms or tropical depressions, of which an average of 0.1 makes landfall in Vietnam.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh