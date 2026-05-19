Heavy rains trigger flooding and landslides in Northern region

Authorities warn that more downpours are expected through May 20. Heavy rains over several days have caused localized flooding and landslides in the Northern provinces, including Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen and Quang Ninh.

The Northeastern localities have experienced persistent heavy rainfall over recent days, causing localized flooding in several areas from May 16 to the morning of May 19.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, rainfall between 7 p.m. on May 18 and 11 a.m. on May 19 reached 50-100 mm across the Northern region and the Central Highlands, while some areas in Tuyen Quang and Quang Ninh recorded 80-150 mm.

By midday on May 19, weather radar data showed that rainfall had temporarily eased. However, authorities warned that from the night of May 19 to the night of May 20, the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces are expected to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas forecast to receive more than 250 mm of rainfall.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control said that heavy rain from the night of May 18 to the morning of May 19 caused a landslide along a rural road in Hoang Su Phi Commune in Tuyen Quang Province.

In Thai Nguyen Province, heavy rain inundated 10.5 hectares of rice fields and crops in Bach Thong and Cam Giang communes.

Over recent days, many areas in the Northern region have experienced thunderstorms and localized heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

Meanwhile, in Quang Ninh Province, 115 households in Mong Duong Ward were submerged under floodwaters reaching depths of 1-1.5 meters. Residents were evacuated to safer locations on the morning of May 19. Heavy rain also flooded 85.7 hectares of rice fields and crops in the province.

Earlier, under the influence of a cold air mass and widespread weather disturbances, heavy rainfall from the night of May 16 to May 17 caused localized flooding in several areas of Quang Ninh Province, including Ha Long, Ha Lam, Cao Xanh, Viet Hung, Hon Gai, Mao Khe, Quang Tan and Hoanh Bo.

The rain on May 16 and May 17 also triggered landslides involving about 400 cubic meters of soil and rocks at two locations along National Highway 18C, damaged 30 meters of asphalt surface on Provincial Road 326 and inundated 127.5 hectares of rice fields.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong