Shopping surge marks lively start to 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City

During the first two days of 2026, the number of shoppers and visitors flocking to commercial centers and supermarkets across Ho Chi Minh City rose sharply, 1.5 to 2 times higher than usual depending on location.

Shoppers at MM Mega Market during the holidays

Consumer demand rises

This year’s New Year holiday saw a surge of shopping activity at malls and supermarkets throughout Ho Chi Minh City. While prices at traditional markets remained relatively high, many families and young shoppers preferred supermarkets for their stable prices, large discount programs, and comfortable, air-conditioned spaces.

Preliminary data collected on the afternoon of January 2 from retail systems showed that customer traffic increased by 1.5 to 2 times compared with regular days, boosting overall sales by 20 percent–40 percent, depending on the area. In wards such as Ben Thanh, Saigon, Tay Thanh, and Hanh Thong, supermarkets and malls were crowded throughout the afternoon and evening.

Heavily discounted product categories ranging from 45 percent to 90 percent off, drew strong consumer attention, particularly fresh food, fashion items, and popular cosmetics. To meet the sudden surge in demand, many supermarkets replenished shelves continuously, focusing on food, beverages, and daily essentials. Restaurants and eateries inside malls also had to add extra staff to keep up with long lines of waiting customers.

Other major retail chains such as Co.opmart and GO! also reported significant increases in sales compared with normal days. At AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon, the food court was packed, with customers waiting up to 30 minutes for a table. “I went with my friends and had to wait more than half an hour to get a seat,” said Ha Phuong Quy from Dong Nai Province.

The bustling shopping atmosphere signals a strong start to the pre-Tet buying season, as consumers increasingly favor cool indoor spaces, good service, and generous promotions.

Ample supply for the holiday season

A representative from MM Mega Market stated that the company had prepared abundant stock to ensure stable supply during the 2026 holiday shopping peak including both the New Year and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Compared with 2025, total inventory this year has increased by 10 percent–30 percent, depending on product category. Essential goods, confectionery, and processed foods saw the largest increases due to the longer holiday period. Beer and liquor rose slightly, while household items grew significantly, especially in the central region. During the peak season, MM Mega Market is stocking around 30,000 tons of dry and non-food products and 2,800 tons of fresh food to secure supply chains.

According to Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the 2026 Tet goods supply remains abundant. Major retail enterprises have allocated about VND30 trillion for the two-month peak season, including nearly VND13 trillion dedicated to price-stabilized goods.

The city currently has 66 shopping centers, 300 supermarkets, 405 traditional markets, 3,653 convenience stores, and more than 12,000 price-stabilized sales points forming a broad distribution network to deliver Tet goods to every neighborhood.

The cheerful atmosphere during the first days of the new year reflects optimism for a vibrant tourism and shopping season ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Across the eastern areas of the city including Lotte Mart, Co.opmart, and traditional markets such as Co Giang and Xom Luoi, sales during the New Year holidays rose modestly compared with the same period last year. Tourist arrivals in Vung Tau and Tam Thang wards also climbed, driving higher demand for food and local specialties.

At seafood markets, usually quiet on normal days, activity picked up noticeably for the New Year break. Supplies were plentiful, and prices only edged up by 3 percent–5 percent compared with regular days. Sea pomfret sold for VND160,000–VND180,000 per kilogram, small crabs for VND150,000–VND200,000, large crabs for VND250,000–VND350,000, and octopus for VND80,000–VND130,000 per kilogram.

