National Day shopping season opens with big discounts

The first phase of the “City Sale 2025” kicked off at Ben Thanh Metro Station, Ho Chi Minh City on August 29, gathering more than 500 domestic and international brands and launching Shopping Season 2025 with discounts reaching 80 percent.

The program runs through September 7, offering big discounts on perfumes, cosmetics, fashion and accessories to consumers.

The event spans multiple venues, including Ben Thanh Metro Station, Diamond Plaza, SC VivoCity, Vincom Mega Mall Thao Dien and Parc Mall.

Residents go shopping at a supermarket. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Residents and visitors shop for branded goods. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade opened mobile discount sales for workers and launched the “Responsible Green Tick Month” campaign to ensure safe, high-quality mid-autumn festival products and other essential goods.

The program is expected to increase the number of customers by 30 percent –50 percent, spurring consumption and creating a vibrant shopping atmosphere for the National Day holiday.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Shopping Season 2025 on August 29 in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said that following the city’s merger, with a population of more than 14 million and an area of 6,700 square kilometers, the local market continues to demonstrate strong vitality.

In just the first seven months of this year, total retail sales and consumer service revenue exceeded VND1 quadrillion (about US$38 billion), up 15.5 percent year-on-year.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung tours a promotional booth at this event. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He called on businesses to accompany the program with quality, credibility and the best services, as well as encouraged residents and visitors to actively participate in the program, helping the ‘City Sale 2025’ into a major shopping event that positions Ho Chi Minh City as a leading shopping destination in the region.

International tourists receive souvenirs from Sasco. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

From August 29 to September 2, Tan Son Nhat Airport Services Joint Stock Company (Sasco) is rolling out a customer appreciation program, highlighted by the daily “Golden Hour – Lucky Gifts” event held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its business lounges. Notably, passengers whose names include Quoc, Khanh, Tu, Hao, Viet, or Nam, as well as those born on September 2, will receive vouchers to experience premium lounge services at 18 airports nationwide.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong