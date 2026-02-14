Deputy Minister inspects Tet supply and power security in Ho Chi Minh City

A team of inspectors toured Ho Chi Minh City to ensure stable supplies of essential goods and reliable electricity during the Lunar New Year, stimulating businesses and utilities to secure consumer interests and prevent disruptions at the holiday.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Long pays a visit at MM Mega Market An Phu yesterday afternoon

On February 13, the 26th day of the 12th lunar month, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long led a working group to check the availability of goods for the Lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City. At MM Mega Market An Phu in Binh Trung Ward, Ms. Tran Kim Nga, Director of External Relations at MM Mega Market Vietnam, reported that purchasing power has surged to two to three times higher than usual, with fresh food and Tet essentials dominating shopping baskets.

The Deputy Minister gifts staff at SCADA

Each day, the system welcomes approximately 10,000 customers. Fresh food, fast-moving consumer goods, and items for the Lunar New Year account for a large proportion of the shopping baskets. Businesses are launching a series of large-scale promotional programs, focusing on essential goods, with discounts of 15 percent-35 percent. Demand for pork has increased by approximately 25 percent compared to the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Snake. Supply is expected to increase by 20 percent -25 percent . The company is committed to stabilizing pork prices until the 29th day of the last lunar month.

Consumer trends show that people prioritize pricing, large-sized products to save 20 percent-30 percent, while also paying attention to origin and quality. Businesses are tightening control from input to distribution. The workforce for online operations and delivery has increased by 20 percent-30 percent, ensuring service for both in-store purchases and home delivery. At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long acknowledged the efforts of the retail system in proactively securing supplies and maintaining stable prices.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Long requested that businesses continue to closely monitor market developments, absolutely preventing supply disruptions and unreasonable price increases during peak periods. Promotional programs should focus on essential goods, directly supporting consumers. At the same time, businesses must prioritize food safety, ensure clear traceability and protect consumer rights.

Staff of the city's power company work around the clock to fix unexpected incident

Earlier that day, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long inspected the work of ensuring electricity supply during the Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse) at the Southern Power Corporation. The unit currently manages the power grid serving over 8.6 million customers in 8 provinces and cities in the Southern region.

In February 2026, the electricity received was approximately 4.8 billion kWh, with a peak capacity of about 9,800 MW. During the Tet holiday, the load is expected to be 50-65 percent compared to normal days, but there may be localized increases at entertainment areas and event venues.

According to Le Van Trang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Southern Power Corporation, the unit has issued a plan to ensure electricity supply; and coordinated with the Southern Power System Dispatch Center to operate safely and continuously during the peak period from February 14 to 22.

Units intensified inspections of hazardous points and densely populated areas; prepared supplies and backup generators; maintained 24/7 duty throughout the Tet holiday, and re-established shifts at important 110kV substations. Phu Quoc and Con Dao Special Zone were closely monitored.

In the first 14 days of 2026, the unit energized 14 110kV projects, with some projects continuing construction throughout the Tet holiday. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long requested that relevant units coordinate with local authorities to resolve land-related issues and accelerate the progress of key projects, especially those serving Phu Quoc Special Zone.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the highest priority is ensuring safe, continuous, and reliable electricity supply in all situations, avoiding any unexpected disruptions. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will always stand alongside and create favorable conditions for businesses to fulfill their tasks and serve the people so they can celebrate a joyful and warm Tet holiday.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan