Supermarkets, shopping centers attract customers during holiday

During the Reunification Day holiday, crowds gathered at supermarkets and shopping centers across Ho Chi Minh City for shopping and entertainment, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

As late as 10 p.m. on April 28, customers are still shopping at AEON Mall in Tan Phu District.

According to preliminary statistics from retail networks, visitor numbers for leisure and shopping have surged by 100-200 percent compared to regular days. This presents an opportunity to boost consumer spending during the extended holiday.

At this time, many supermarkets have bolstered their sales teams and consistently replenished stocks, particularly for essential items, to meet the shopping and dining demands of both locals and tourists. Some businesses are offering discounts ranging from 5 percent to 50 percent on fresh and frozen foods, with the most substantial discounts of 70-80 percent on clothing and fashion items. Promotional campaigns are booming during the holiday, offering consumers numerous opportunities for budget-friendly and practical shopping experiences.

The demand for cooling products has risen by approximately 30 percent compared to the previous month, particularly for items like refreshing beverages, energy drinks, electrolyte drinks, and nutritional supplements.

During the holiday period, there was a significant surge in the number of customers visiting supermarkets, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Sales staff remained busy continuously from opening until late at night. Despite some supermarkets announcing closing preparations, customers were still unwilling to leave. Nguyen Van Tuyen, residing on Kinh Duong Vuong Street in District 6, shared that due to the scorching daytime heat, his family limited outdoor activities. In the evenings, to escape the heat, they all took advantage of visiting supermarkets and shopping centers for leisure activities and dining.

Mr. Dinh Quang Khoi, Marketing Director of the MM Mega Market system, reported a notable increase in the number of customers visiting and lingering in the supermarkets during the holidays compared to regular days. To further stimulate sales, the supermarket system has ramped up promotional activities, offering attractive discounts on essential consumer goods, and revamped displays to captivate shoppers' attention. According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Communications Director of the Central Retail Group in Vietnam, consumer spending during this holiday has climbed, fueled by extended family leisure time.

Overall, despite a 100-200 percent increase in foot traffic for leisure and shopping at modern retail outlets, the actual purchasing power has only seen a modest rise of 10-20 percent. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, has initiated consumer demand stimulation programs to attract both locals and tourists to the city for leisure activities and shopping. Extended holiday periods provide an excellent opportunity to boost domestic spending. Concurrently, the Department of Industry and Trade regularly reviews and closely coordinates with retail systems and suppliers to ensure competitive pricing, thereby avoiding instances of price gouging or sudden price hikes.

