Commodity markets remain stable nationwide after Tet

The Ministry of Finance today reported that supply and demand across Vietnam’s commodity markets remained steady, with no major price fluctuations or shortages, as trading activities gradually returned to normal following the Lunar New Year holiday.

This afternoon, the Ministry of Finance released an overview of commodity market prices and provided forecasts for the coming days.

Accordingly, on the 4th day of the first lunar month, the supply and demand of goods nationwide remained basically stable, with no major price fluctuations recorded, no shortages or sudden price increases for essential goods, and the market gradually returning to normal.

Shoppers at a supermarket

Today, in addition to large shopping centers and supermarkets that remained open throughout the Tet holiday, many more businesses reopened for the new year, and buying and selling activities are gradually returning to normal.

In Hanoi, prices of goods continued to be stable at major markets. Prices of beef, pork, and fresh flowers increased slightly compared to normal days, while prices of poultry and vegetables remained basically stable.

In Ho Chi Minh City, small traders at markets have resumed selling goods, with normal purchasing power, mainly focusing on vegetables, fruits, flowers, and fresh food. At wholesale markets, the amount of goods entering the market is about 30 percent - 60 percent of normal days. Prices of essential food items such as bitter melon, tomatoes, poultry eggs, cucumbers, and mangoes have started to decrease and are now at normal prices.

Parking service prices are basically stable, with some unauthorized parking areas around temples, pagodas, and festivals experiencing localized price increases, but these are not widespread. Gasoline, gas, and other essential energy products are supplied adequately, continuously, and smoothly.

Market prices tomorrow are projected to remain stable, with no significant fluctuations expected, as consumer demand is typically low on the first day of the lunar year and most households have already stocked up ahead of Tet.

To further ensure market price stability in the coming days, the Ministry of Finance requests that ministries, agencies, and localities continue to closely monitor the supply and demand and market prices of goods under their management; and that production and business establishments strictly adhere to price listing regulations, ensuring consumer confidence in their purchases.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan