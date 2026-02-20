Supermarkets nationwide reopen, supply remains stable

After three days of the Lunar New Year, the nationwide goods market reopened on the fourth day of the first lunar month (February 20) with stable supply.

Supermarkets across the country reopen simultaneously today

After three days of Lunar New Year celebrations, Vietnam’s goods market came back to life today as major retail chains resumed operations at high capacity, offering abundant fresh food and consumer goods alongside early spring promotions to sustain shopping momentum.

According to information from the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, from the morning of the fourth day, many large retail systems such as Co.opmart, GO! & Big C, WinMart, Lotte Mart, and MM Mega Market resumed operations at high capacity, bringing to the market a wide variety of goods from fresh food, vegetables, and fruits to essential consumer goods. Early spring promotional programs were activated, contributing to maintaining the shopping rhythm and creating a positive sentiment for consumers.

In traditional channels, many local markets also reopened with items such as beef, pork, seafood, and vegetables. Thanks to pre-Tet preparations and favorable weather conditions, the supply of fresh food is relatively abundant. Some items, such as beef and seafood, have seen slight price increases following post-Tet consumer trends, but the increase is insignificant and does not put pressure on the overall price level.

This year, the market stabilization program is being implemented in 34 provinces and cities with the participation of key businesses such as Saigon Co.op, Central Retail, and AEON, ensuring the ability to regulate prices in case of localized fluctuations.

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance also reported that market management forces are conducting a peak inspection campaign before, during, and after Tet, focusing on sensitive product groups such as food, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cosmetics, electronics, and e-commerce businesses. In tourist areas and festival venues, supervision will be strengthened to prevent commercial fraud and ensure food safety.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade projects that from the fifth day of Tet onward, as more retail outlets resume full operations, the supply of goods will continue to be reinforced. Consumer demand is expected to focus on fresh food and essential commodities; however, with ample reserves already in place, the market is anticipated to remain stable, with no signs of price spikes or supply disruptions.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan