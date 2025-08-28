Duty-free shopping complex breaks ground in Da Nang

The Da Nang People’s Committee and Sun Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction and investment of infrastructure in Functional Zone No. 5 of Da Nang Free Trade Zone yesterday afternoon.

Illustrative perspective on the Infrastructure Development and Business Project at Da Nang Free Trade Zone.

Sun Group will develop an integrated complex comprising luxury resorts, commercial and service facilities, a duty-free retail system, shopping centers, high-end medical tourism, and wellness services. This project is set to become a strategic highlight in the establishment of Vietnam’s Free Trade Zone. Additionally, the development will feature Cable Car Line No. 9 and a cluster of landmark structures, including entertainment venues and a multipurpose performance center within the Ba Na – Suoi Mo ecological tourism and urban complex.

The event forms part of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and the 23rd Congress of the Da Nang Party Committee.

The project cluster at Functional Zone No. 5 is the first to be licensed within the planned subdivisions of Da Nang Free Trade Zone, located at the foot of Ba Na Mountain in Ba Na Commune.

At the summit of Ba Na, Sun Group is developing Cable Car Line No. 9, stretching nearly 5.9 kilometers with 154 cabins and a capacity of 2,900 passengers per hour, serving visitors staying on the mountain. At the same time, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for Tower Blocks 1 and 2, featuring a multipurpose performance hall, indoor entertainment complex, convention center, themed gardens, and a five-star hotel system comprising 2,500 rooms. The total investment for the area is estimated at VND20 trillion (US$758 million).

All structures will be designed in 16th–17th century French architectural style, adding both daytime and nighttime tourism and entertainment offerings, thereby enhancing the Ba Na super complex.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet emphasized that among the three projects launched, the infrastructure development of Functional Zone No. 5 holds particular significance as a catalyst for establishing the Da Nang Free Trade Zone under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1142/QD-TTg.

The project is expected to reinforce Da Nang’s role as a strategic gateway for trade in Central Vietnam and nationwide, progressively becoming a vital link in global and Asia–Pacific supply chains.

Chairman Nguyen Van Binh of Sun Group’s Central Region stated that upon completion, the projects will not only enrich Da Nang’s portfolio of unique tourism products but also help transform the city into a vibrant entertainment hub that operates day and night, befitting its status as the tourism sector in the Central City.

Earlier, on August 26, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet signed Decision No. 1175/QD-UBND approving the investment policy and investor selection for the infrastructure development project at Functional Zone No. 5 within Da Nang Free Trade Zone. The selected investor is Ba Na Cable Car Service Joint Stock Company, headquartered in An Son Hamlet of Da Nang City's Ba Na Commune. The project covers an area of 90 hectares, with a total investment of more than VND808 billion, including VND121 billion in investor equity. The project site is located in Ba Na Commune. The project has an operational term of 70 years and is scheduled to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2027. Its primary objective is the development and business of real estate and land-use rights, either owned, leased, or otherwise acquired by the investor.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan