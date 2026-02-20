Business

Retail fuel prices cut from February 20 afternoon

Retail prices of major petrol products were adjusted from 15:00 on February 20 following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the retail ceiling price of E5RON92 is now capped at VND18,634 (US$0.72) per liter , down VND200 from the previous period and VND518 lower than RON95-III, which is priced at no more than VND19,152 per liter, down VND146 .

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S rose to a maximum of VND18,525 per liter, kerosene to VND18,615 per liter, and mazut 180CST 3.5S to VND15,862 per kilo.

The two ministries said the price management plan was devised in line with global fuel price developments, exchange rate fluctuations between the VND and the US dollar, and current regulations.

The move also aims to maintain a reasonable price gap between biofuel E5RON92 and mineral RON95 to encourage the use of biofuels in line with the Government’s policy, while ensuring harmonised interests among market participants.

No appropriation from or use of the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund was made for any product.

Since the beginning of 2026, domestic fuel prices have undergone eight revisions, with RON95 and E5RON92 each recording four increases and four decreases. Diesel prices have risen six times and fallen twice.

